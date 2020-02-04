terrorist-sudesh-amman-shot-dead-by-police-within-60-seconds-of-starting-knife-attack

Terrorist Sudesh Amman shot dead by police within 60 seconds of starting knife attack

News
John koli0

The convicted terrorist behind the Streatham attack was shot dead within 60 seconds of launching a violent knife spree, Met Police have said

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed two people in Streatham High Road while wearing a fake bomb vest on Sunday at 2pm.

In a statement on Monday night, the Met said: “The time from him entering the shop to beginning his attack outside was approximately 60 seconds.

“Police officers responded, fatally shooting him within approximately 60 seconds of him beginning to attack people.”

More to follow

Related Posts

st.-louis-dancer-jamal-green-looking-forward-to-sharing-jennifer-lopez’s-super-bowl-spotlight

St. Louis dancer Jamal Green looking forward to sharing Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl spotlight

syed
us.-environmental-groups-plan-to-sue-trump-administration-on-airplane-emissions

U.S. environmental groups plan to sue Trump administration on airplane emissions

mariya smith
holborn-fire:-law-society-&apos;extremely-upset&apos;-after-blaze-at-historic-offices

Holborn fire: Law Society 'extremely upset' after blaze at historic offices

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *