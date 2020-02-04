terrorist-sudesh-amman-shot-dead-by-police-within-60-seconds-of-starting-knife-attack

The convicted terrorist behind the Streatham attack was shot dead within 60 seconds of launching a violent knife spree, Met Police have said

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed two people in Streatham High Road while wearing a fake bomb vest on Sunday at 2pm.

In a statement on Monday night, the Met said: “The time from him entering the shop to beginning his attack outside was approximately 60 seconds.

“Police officers responded, fatally shooting him within approximately 60 seconds of him beginning to attack people.”

