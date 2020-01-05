terror-group-storms-kenyan-military-base-used-by-us

January 5, 2020 | 2: 46am

The Somali-based Islamist terror group al Shabaab stormed a military base in Kenya that’s used by the United States, according to reports.

The Sunday attack was quickly repulsed, local officials told Reuters, and it was unclear whether there were any casualties.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the dawn raid in Kenya’s Camp Simba.

The same terror group was blamed in a truck-bombing that left at least 90 people dead last week in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

With Post wires