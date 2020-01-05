‘terrifying’-turbulence-saw-thomas-cook-air-hostess-break-leg-in-seven-places

An air hostess broke her ankle and leg in seven places after ‘terrifying’ turbulence pinned her to the floor of a plane.

Eden Garrity, 27, was left in ‘excruciating pain’ and spent nine days in hospital after the incident on a Thomas Cook flight from Cuba to Manchester.

The young woman, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was pushing a catering trolley on board on August 2 when the aircraft hit turbulence.

The pilot asked crew members to be seated but before Eden could safely secure the cart and sit down, the plane was in a violent mid-Atlantic storm.

The cabin crew member’s ankle snapped when the plane shot up by 500ft, leaving her unable to walk for two months after.

She lay on the ground for an hour while seats were cleared and was forced to wait seven further hours for the plane to land.

The stewardess said: ‘We hit a massive hail storm. The pilot said to me afterwards that it turned black all around him.’

‘It was by far the worst turbulence I have ever experienced as a crew member or a passenger.’

She added: ‘It was absolutely terrifying. The plane shot up 500ft within seconds.

‘The force of the turbulence pinned me to the ground and forced me towards the floor.

‘My feet were locked to the ground and my ankle just completely snapped.

‘I didn’t realise what had happened until I tried to take a step and I collapsed.

‘My ankle was at a right angle and I just started screaming. The bottom of my foot was facing to the side.

‘My body went into shock and I just started panicking.’

Eden was rushed to Wythenshawe Hospital for treatment when the jet landed.

The stewardess spent nine days in hospital where she had two operations to insert screws and metal plates inside her leg.

She was also left wearing a huge external metal brace.

Thomas Cook paid Eden in full after her injuries until they went bust.

She is currently still out-of-work and faces the stress of applying for new jobs while still recovering from the incident.

The air hostess – who said she had ‘always dreamed’ of a career in the sky – may have to have a third operation next year to remove the metal screws in her leg due to the pain.

The AAIB accident report file explained how the aircraft experienced ‘unexpected severe turbulence’ lasting 90 seconds.

The aircraft hit the storm just five seconds after the pilot made an announcement asking all crew members ‘to be seated’, it claimed.

It read: ‘The aircraft encountered severe turbulence resulting in a 500ft altitude gain autopilot disconnection’.

‘It was accompanied by the sound of hail striking the aircraft’s nose.

‘It resulted in one cabin member receiving injuries to their left ankle.’

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver in charge of Thomas Cook’s insolvency said: ‘Former employees who may have had insurance-related claims against Thomas Cook prior to liquidation will now be treated as unsecured creditors.

‘To make a claim against the company in liquidation or against the insurance policy, former employees should contact the Special Managers.’