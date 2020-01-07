terrifying-moment-toddler-walks-along-fourth-floor-ledge-of-tenerife-apartment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Police are looking for the parents of a young girl who was filmed climbing from the window of a holiday apartment onto a thin ledge with no barrier.

She was seen scurrying along the edge of the fourth floor on Saturday with nothing to stop her falling to her death if she somehow lost her footing.

The child walks to a balcony on the corner of the building before making her way back to her family’s flat at Playa Paraíso, in Adeje, Tenerife.

Police at the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands only found out about the incident on Monday, reports Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

It is thought the child’s family were holidaymakers from Finland but it is not known if they have since flown home.

The mother was thought to have been in the shower when the child made their escape, according to Antena3.

One neighbour said they were surprised ‘something worse has not happened’ while another said ‘luckily no wind was blowing’.

The building managers have sent a safety report to the town hall in response to the incident.