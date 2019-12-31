terrifying-moment-man-tries-to-abduct-sleeping-woman-and-carry-her-off-train

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

This is the terrifying moment a man tried to abduct a sleeping woman by carrying her out of a train.

Harrowing video taken by another passenger shows the man, who is dressed in all red, trying to speak with the woman on a train in The Bronx, New York on Monday.

The man, later identified as 48-year-old Sonny Alloway, is seen waiting for the train to stop before he lifts the woman up and carries her to a bench on the subway platform at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Westchester Avenue station.

‘No! What the fuck let me go. What are you doing? Let me go!’ the woman shouts as Alloway puts her down on the bench.

Luckily, she was able to slip away from Alloway and run back onto the train, where she alerts a man with her.

The Bronx is FAST! pic.twitter.com/1Gn3QK9ZZd — Tommy (@THOMAS_RE89) December 30, 2019

‘This guy just tried to grab me. He just tried to pull me off the train!’ the woman tells her companion.

Moments later, the man and other train passengers begin shouting at the man.

‘If I had my gun I would have fucking killed you,’ one man screams as Alloway walked away.

In a second video taken hours after the attempted abduction, Alloway is seen getting battered on a street by at least two men who repeatedly call him a rapist.

‘You like raping little girls? You fucking rapist!’ one of the men shouts.

Alloway escaped the beating and took refuge at a nearby deli. While he was inside, someone called 911 and responding officers arrested him for unlawful imprisonment, according to police.

According to police, Alloway, who has been arrested for assault and drug possession in the past, was taken to St Barnabas hospital with minor injuries before he was taken to jail.

Authorities have yet to locate the woman who Alloway carried off the train.