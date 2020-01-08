terrifying-footage-shows-man-pacing-outside-school-canteen-with-meat-cleaver

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A school was ‘put on lockdown’ after a man brandished a massive meat cleaver in front of pupils as they ate.

Terrifying footage shows the stranger swinging the blade up and down as he paces outside the canteen of Manchester’s Newall Green High School.

Police rushed to the campus at around 1.20pm on Tuesday following reports an armed man was ‘making threats.’

One parent who spoke to the deputy head said pupils were ‘scared’ and the school was ‘on lockdown’ as the man was arrested, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The parent’s child watched the drama unfold before his eyes while he was in the canteen.

Officers are understood to have ‘chased’ the man with the knife before detaining him.

Greater Manchester Police said nobody was injured.

A spokesperson for the school said: ‘Staff took appropriate action to make sure children were safe.’