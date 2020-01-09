terrifying-face-of-woman-‘who-battered-boyfriend-for-leaving-dog-out-in-the-rain’

A woman punched her boyfriend in the face twice after he left their dog out in the rain, police say.

Melissa Norris, of Myrtle Point in Oregon, posed with a face seemingly contorted with rage after the incident on New Year’s Eve.

Her boyfriend, named as James in a police press release dialed 911 after the attack.

Deputies from Coos County Sheriff’s Office noticed a marble-sized welt and scratch mark on his right eyebrow after arriving at the scene.

James told investigators he had been talking to 38 year-old Norris when she punched him twice in the face.

Norris remained in the house after the attack.

A press release said that when questioned about what happened: ‘Melissa told deputies she had punched James because he left her dog outside in the rain.’

Norris’s alleged admission saw her charged with domestic assault.

She was booked into Coos County Jail.