terrified-derry-mother-baffled-by-attack-on-her-home-and-car







A smashed car window Children’s car seats covered in glass A broken house window after the attack

A grieving Londonderry mother has called on those behind an attack on her home to tell her why she was targeted.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three, who is too scared to be identified, said she is terrified to stay in her St Eithne’s Park house after an early morning attack.

All the windows in her home and car were smashed by a man wielding a hurling stick.

She says she desperately wants to stay in her home as it was where she held a wake for her stillborn baby daughter two years ago.

“My children and I sleep at the back of the house,” she said.

“I heard some noise at around 4.30am and woke up. I went downstairs and opened the curtains and saw the windows were broken and there was glass everywhere.

“My neighbour was out in the street and waved me out. It was then that I saw my car had been smashed up. I was terrified. I can’t understand it.”

The mum said her peace of mind has been shattered by the attack she believes is a case of mistaken identity.

“I am a mother of three children,” she said. “I have no idea why anyone would want to do this to us. There are children in this house. I dread to think what would have happened if no one woke up and this attack was allowed to continue.

“I don’t feel safe here in my home anymore.

“But I don’t want to move as this home is where I brought my baby daughter back to when she was stillborn.

“This is where she was waked from, so I don’t want to move from those memories. But I am terrified. I want to know why I was targeted and if I am still in danger.

“I want to know if me and my children are going to be safe in our home.”

Police appealed for information in the wake of the attack.

Inspector McDermott said: “We’ve received a report of a man, with a hurley stick, running from the area.

“He is described as wearing a hooded top and it’s believed he headed towards the Springtown Road and got into a car.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 171 of 13/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph