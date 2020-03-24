terrence-mcnally-mourned:-“a-giant-in-our-world”,-lin-manuel-miranda-says

Terrence McNally, the revered playwright behind such Broadway shows as Master Class and Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune who also wrote the books for Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty and others, is being remembered by friends, colleagues and fans today. The four-time Tony winner, who last year received the Tonys’ Special Award for Lifetime Acheivement, died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.

Among those posting tributes online today are Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, who called McNally “a giant in our world who straddled plays and musicals deftly,” My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s Nia Vardalos, who wrote, “I read your plays while growing up and yours are the words on which I floated to my dreams,” and Patrick Wilson, who starred in McNally’s The Full Monty on Broadway.

Here is a sampling of other reactions to McNally’s passing:

Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2020

My first acting award at a one-act festival in high school. My first Tony nomination was for Full Monty. Both shows written by Terrence McNally. He had a monumental impact on my career and will be missed. Rest In Peace, my friend. #RIPTerrenceMcNally

— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) March 24, 2020

Rest In Peace #TerrenceMcNally, I read your plays while growing up and yours are the words on which I floated to my dreams. ✏️

— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) March 24, 2020

RIP #TerrenceMcNally, who died today from #coronavirus complications. His was a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience. My thoughts are with his husband and their loved ones. Take good care, all.

— Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) March 24, 2020

I last saw #TerrenceMcNally at a staged reading of THE RITZ for @roundaboutnyc, that my friend #JoeMantello asked me to do, for a possible production. What a super kind, lovely, OBSERVANT, and genial man, at least to me. His indelible mark on theater will last forever…RIP

— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) March 24, 2020

💔 i remember seeing zoe caldwell, perhaps 25 years ago, starring in his brilliant ‘master class’ on broadway. and now i see she passed just last month as well. double 💔. and thank you for the deep, lifelong inspiration you’ve provided. https://t.co/LeL0Z8TYCF

— alicia witt (@aliciawitty) March 24, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell via Twitter

RIP Terrence McNally, the legendary playwright behind FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, THE RITZ, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, and so much more. Thanks for the indelible characters and masterful words you shared with us, Terrence. pic.twitter.com/5RShhZCCbm

— The Black List (@theblcklst) March 24, 2020

Heather Headley via Twitter

Nehal Joshi via Twitter