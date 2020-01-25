teriyaki-vegetable-rice-bowl-recipe

Sometimes all we want is something simple to make that isn’t going to create an explosion of pots and pans to wash up afterwards. A mountain of vegetables in a rich, aromatic, velvety umami sweet chilli sauce, served over noodles or steamed rice, is just the ticket.

SERVES

Three to four

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, roughly diced

1 tsp grated garlic

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 red pepper, roughly diced

1 courgette, cut into bite-sized pieces

60g long-stem broccoli, cut into small florets

6-8 baby corn cobs

1 medium aubergine, cut into bite-sized pieces

For the sauce

125ml light soy sauce

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tbsp honey (vegan option: use agave or maple syrup)

METHOD

Combine all of the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side. Heat the oil in a wok over a medium-high heat, add the onion, garlic and ginger and fry until fragrant and the onion is translucent. Add the remaining vegetables and stir-fry for three to four minutes. Add the sauce mixture, bring to the boil and simmer for three minutes. Serve on top of freshly steamed rice or noodles.

Recipe from The Veggie Chinese Takeaway Cookbook by Kwoklyn Wan, published by Hardie Grant (£15). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk