teriyaki-vegetable-rice-bowl-recipe

Sometimes all we want is something simple to make that isn’t going to create an explosion of pots and pans to wash up afterwards. A mountain of vegetables in a rich, aromatic, velvety umami sweet chilli sauce, served over noodles or steamed rice, is just the ticket.
SERVES
Three to four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 onion, roughly diced
- 1 tsp grated garlic
- 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 red pepper, roughly diced
- 1 courgette, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 60g long-stem broccoli, cut into small florets
- 6-8 baby corn cobs
- 1 medium aubergine, cut into bite-sized pieces
For the sauce
- 125ml light soy sauce
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp honey (vegan option: use agave or maple syrup)
METHOD
- Combine all of the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.
- Heat the oil in a wok over a medium-high heat, add the onion, garlic and ginger and fry until fragrant and the onion is translucent.
- Add the remaining vegetables and stir-fry for three to four minutes. Add the sauce mixture, bring to the boil and simmer for three minutes.
- Serve on top of freshly steamed rice or noodles.
Recipe from The Veggie Chinese Takeaway Cookbook by Kwoklyn Wan, published by Hardie Grant (£15). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk