tens-of-thousands-of-thieves-are-escaping-justice,-telegraph-analysis-reveals

Tens of thousands of thieves are escaping justice with as few as one in 500 thefts being solved by police in parts of Britain, a Telegraph analysis has found.

Home Office data shows that just one in 500 thefts (0.2 per cent) resulted in a charge in Suffolk, the lowest rate, followed by 0.3 per cent in Gloucestershire and City of London and 0.6 per cent in Warwickshire for the year 2018/19.

Even in two of the biggest constabularies in Britain – the Metropolitan Police (0.9 per cent) and Greater Manchester Police (0.9 per cent) – fewer than one in 100 thefts from a person are being solved as stretched officers are forced to prioritise more serious crimes.

Police chiefs admit they are having to “screen out” high-volume, “low harm” crimes such as shoplifting, pickpocketing and other thefts unless there is CCTV, witnesses, forensics or stolen property worth at least £50.

The disclosure comes as The Telegraph can reveal a private security service is mounting the UK’s first private prosecutions for theft and other “minor” crimes because it claims the police have “given up” taking them to court.

The private firm, which provides neighbourhood beat bobbies for residents, firms and shops, is setting up a new prosecution unit after its teams apprehended shoplifters, pickpockets and drug dealers only to be told by police to release them without investigating or charging them.

My Local Bobby, which was set up by former senior Met police officers, already patrols central and north London, funded by local businesses, shops and residents and has mounted its first test case involving a shoplifter whom police refused to prosecute.

It parent company, TM Eye, has previously specialised in private prosecutions for counterfeit and fake goods where it claims 500 convictions and a 100 percent conviction rate since 2013.

Professor Marian Fitzgerald, a criminologist and visiting professor at Kent University, warned that the failure by police to investigate and prosecute such “low harm” crimes was emboldening criminals.

“These people know police are not going to do anything about it and are getting bolder. The risk is that either people buy in security firms if they can afford it or take the law into their own hands. It’s a recipe for disaster,” she said.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said the loss of more than 20,000 police officers since 2010 meant there had been a fall in cases referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and a lower number of people being charged – a trend it aimed to reverse with the extra 20,000 officers pledged by the Government.

“Forces will prioritise cases where there is a realistic prospect of prosecution and in some cases police can, and do, use alternative outcomes like cautions or restorative justice,” said an NPCC spokesman.

“We also ensure that victims who may be particularly vulnerable, such as the isolated elderly, get the support they need.”

The police data shows that since 2014/15, the proportion of personal theft offences resulting in a charge have halved from 2.6 per cent to 1.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019/20. They account for more than 350,000 offences a year.

The overall figures mask wide variations with the forces at the top of the table achieving charging rates 20 times those at the bottom with Cumbria on 4.3 per cent, Derbyshire 4.7 per cent and Dyfed-Powys on 5.1 per cent.

Simon Kempton, the Police Federation’s lead on operational policing, said the disparities likely reflected the varying priorities of chief police officers, who had to make “hard” decisions on resorucing to ensure victims in high-profile crimes such as child abuse and protection were safeguarded.

“What gets stripped is erroneously called low level crime where no-one is being hurt. There is a temptation to move resources away from that area. That means you are far less likely to identify criminals and far less likely to bring them to justice,” he said.

“That has a knock-on effect on the confidence that people have in the police and our ability to do the job.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We expect the police to take all crimes seriously. It is the responsibility of Chief Constables and Police and Crime Commissioners to make sure criminal cases are investigated properly and set priorities which reflect the concerns of the people they serve.”

It said it would be recruiting 20,000 extra officers over the next three years “to make sure the police have the resources they need to tackle crime and keep our communities safe. This would include 6,000 by the end of March 2021 across all 43 forces.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Constabulary, said the apparently low rate could be due to factors including changes in recording processes, evidential difficulties or use of alternative detection outcomes to charging.

“Justice for victims can be achieved by outcomes that are not included in charging figures, these include youth and adult cautions, theft offences that are taken into consideration in addition to principal offences dealt with in court, and those that are dealt with using victim focused outcomes, such as community resolution,” he added.

Victims campaigners warned it would undermine victims’ confidence to report thefts and their trust in the criminal justice system if they thought they would not be investigated.

This week, the Telegraph revealed just one in eight children report thefts because of their belief police will not investigate and fears of reprisals.