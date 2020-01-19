tens-of-thousands-from-italy’s-‘sardines’-movement-demonstrate-against-matteo-salvini

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters from Italy’s growing Sardines movement packed into Bologna’s biggest city square on Sunday in a final push to stave off Matteo Salvini’s populist rise ahead of a crucial regional vote.

The election in Emilia Romagna in northern Italy is considered the mother of all battles for the centre-left Democratic Party, which has held power in the area for more than 70 years.

A win for Mr Salvini’s League party could have serious implications for the survival of the national coalition, an alliance between Five Star and the Democratic Party. “We are worried and just hope our sardines are able to reach the hearts of the still undecided,” said 67-year-old Giovanna Colognesi of Ferrara, whose group hoisted placards of Cupid shooting sardines from his bow as the six-hour music line up of Italian bands kicked off.

The latest polls suggest it will be a close-fought contest, with the Democratic Party’s candidate expected to win 45-47 per cent of the vote while the League’s centre-right candidate is predicted to take 43-45 per cent.

Outwardly, at least, the government says it is confident of winning, and says that even if they do not, a League victory would not bring down the coalition. “Emilia-Romagna has been governed by the Left since the end of the Second World War. If we lose, it could have a psychological effect, for sure.