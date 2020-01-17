tennis-podcast: will-an-eventful-build-up-set-the-tone-for-a-dramatic-australian-open?

Every year, before travelling to Melbourne, British tennis journalists wonder whether this will be the year of a quiet Australian Open. The 2020 edition has not even started yet and already they have their answer: a resounding no.

With the ATP Cup providing a new-look prelude and the bushfires a devastating backdrop, the build-up to next week’s event has been as eventful as ever.

Telegraph Sport tennis correspondent Simon Briggs joined The Tennis Podcast team of David Law (BBC 5 Live) and Matt Roberts to talk it all through.