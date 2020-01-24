tennis-podcast:-was-that-the-greatest-grand-slam-day-ever?

Friday at the Australian Open was so drama-filled and action-packed that The Tennis Podcast team recorded two daily editions of the show for the first time. So, was it the greatest grand slam day ever?
It begin with near simultaneous defeats for Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, the latter of whom has now retired from the sport. She took part in an emotional presentation afterwards with her family on the court.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka faced and lost to 15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff, who reversed the result of their US Open clash.
Then highly-touted Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas went down to Milos Raonic.
And to finish things off in style, Roger Federer edged out John Millman 10-8 in a final-set tie-break.
The podcast team discussed it all in two parts, and couldn’t quite believe what they saw.
- The Tennis Podcast is produced weekly throughout the year and daily at the grand slams. It is presented by Catherine Whitaker, David Law and Matt Roberts.
