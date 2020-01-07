tennis-podcast: is-the-atp-cup-the-event-tennis-needs?

The start of the men’s tennis season has a new-look in 2020 with the inaugural ATP Cup, which takes place in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, pitting 24 nations against each other in a team competition.
On The Tennis Podcast, Catherine Whitaker (Amazon Prime Video) and Matt Roberts discuss what they’ve made of the tournament so far, the obvious similarities to the revamped Davis Cup, whether or not there is room for both events in a crowded calendar, their disappointment that the Hopman Cup – the only mixed-gender team event in tennis – has been replaced, and the poor form of Alexander Zverev.
Elsewhere, there’s chat about Andy Murray’s decision to withdraw from the Australian swing, Bianca Andreescu’s ongoing injury concerns, and Serena Williams’ poignant return to Auckland.
More than 130 editions of The Tennis Podcast have been produced this year, in association with Telegraph Sport. Each season of the show is crowdfunded by its listeners every December. To show your support – http://po.st/TP_ Kickstarter2020
