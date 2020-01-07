tennis-podcast: is-the-atp-cup-the-event-tennis-needs?

The start of the men’s tennis season has a new-look in 2020 with the inaugural ATP Cup, which takes place in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, pitting 24 nations against each other in a team competition.

On The Tennis Podcast, Catherine Whitaker (Amazon Prime Video) and Matt Roberts discuss what they’ve made of the tournament so far, the obvious similarities to the revamped Davis Cup, whether or not there is room for both events in a crowded calendar, their disappointment that the Hopman Cup – the only mixed-gender team event in tennis – has been replaced, and the poor form of Alexander Zverev.