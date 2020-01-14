tennis-podcast:-how-significant-will-serena-williams’-auckland-victory-be-in-her-quest-for-a-24th-grand-slam-title? 

Serena Williams used to be practically unbeatable in grand slam finals, winning 21 of the first 25 that she played. So, to see her lose six of her last eight, including four in a row in straight sets since her return from maternity leave, has been perplexing.

The working theory for some time has been that she needs to rediscover the winning feeling by picking up a title elsewhere on the WTA Tour and transferring that experience onto the grand slam stage.

Now that she has finally done that by winning in Auckland, the Tennis Podcast team discuss her chances of winning a record-equalling 24th grand slam at the Australian Open over the next few weeks.