tennis-2020-audit:-rising-stars,-a-farewell-to-the-atp-finals,-and-the-year-of-johanna-konta

Telegraph Sport is auditing all major sports – our 2020 vision – with new sports each day. Rugby and athletics have come and gone, and now is the turn of cricket and tennis (below). Still to come: men's football, women's football, Formula One, netball, boxing, golf, cycling, and horse racing.

Starpower

The retirement of Roger Federer is a moment that tennis has been dreading for a decade. It still hasn’t arrived, and there’s no real reason to believe that this sporting tragedy might befall us in 2020 either, even though Federer will turn 39 in August.

“At this moment I see no reason to stop,” he told reporters in Buenos Aires in November. “I expected to play until 35 to 36 and here I am, in a new dimension.”

Admittedly, not everyone is delighted by the recent domination of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – who have mopped up the last 12 slams between them. Among broadcasters and former players, the closed circle has created a sense of ennui.

“We should question the quality and the attitude of everybody under 28,” said a frustrated Boris Becker during the French Open. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

But these are the people who watch every tournament, and are thus most affected by the repetitious nature of the storylines. For floating sport fans, recognisability is a gold-plated currency, boosting viewing figures as well as sponsorship dollars. And the men’s tour has it in spades.

On the women’s side, by contrast, instability continues to reign. Over the same timeframe of the last three years, there have been 11 slam winners, with Naomi Osaka the only champion to double up. This has made for some fantastic storylines, and a far higher level of intrigue than the men can muster.

But the downside is that world No 1 Ashleigh Barty could probably wander into your local without anyone noticing. At least Serena Williams is still ambitious to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand-slam titles, after a series of near-misses in major finals. Overall, the women’s game feels like it’s in ruder health than at any time in the last decade.