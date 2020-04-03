Tenacious Eats livestreams “Schitt’s Creek”-related cooking, fun

From left: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek”

In the distant days before the coronavirus put an end to socializing, the folks at Tenacious Eats would show a movie and cook a meal — live — that was directly or indirectly related to the film.But these are unusual times and, like so many other ventures, the Tenacious Eats people have had to change their focus.So on Sunday at 7 p.m., chef Liz Schuster will livestream herself cooking an appropriate dish related to “Schitt’s Creek,” the long-running television comedy that has suddenly been discovered by all the quarantined bingers.Along with the cooking, the event will feature music by Odd’s Lane, a discussion of “Schitt’s Creek” fashion with fashion designer Paul Gibson, and “Schitt’s Creek”-themed pancakes from Dan Drake, Dr. Dan the Pancake Man.The event will be on the Tenacious Eats’ Facebook page, and there will be a virtual tip jar; the Tenacious Eats staff will share the proceeds with Gateway Resilience Fund, which is helping the employees and owners of restaurants, bars and small shops in this time of closures.The series will continue every Sunday at 7 p.m. with a different show in the spotlight each week.

