ten-grenfell-families-still-living-in-temporary-accommodation

There are still ten households who lived in Grenfell Tower who haven’t moved into permanent accommodation yet.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick revealed the figure while speaking at the start of a general debate in the Commons on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase 1 Report.

He said: ‘Of those households that were within Grenfell Tower, there are now 10 households that have yet to move into permanent accommodation.

‘Of those 10, one household is within hotel accommodation, the others are within high-quality temporary accommodation.’

He added: ‘They are complex cases and there’s a range of individual circumstances behind them, but we’re hopeful that many of those will move into accommodation which they feel comfortable in as soon as possible.’

Grenfell Tower, in west London, went up in flames on June 14 2017 and claimed 72 lives.

Mr Jenrick said: ‘We’ll be introducing two Bills, one to deal with the immediate fire safety issues that we have identified and the second which will be the biggest change to building regulations in almost 40 years.

‘Having met families of the bereaved and survivors, some of whom join us in the gallery today, I remain acutely aware of our responsibility to ensure that they continue to receive the support they need and to see that change which they rightly demand.’

Mr Jenrick said the Home Office would introduce the Fire Safety Bill ‘in the coming weeks so that the necessary changes are made as soon as possible’.

Former prime minister Theresa May said the next phase of the Grenfell inquiry needs to look at why flammable cladding was used in the building’s refurbishment.

She told MPs: ‘Ministers decide policy, this House will pass legislation. But actually we can pass all the legislation we like, if it is not properly implemented on the ground then it is of no effect.

‘It is essential, it seems to me, that Sir Martin Moore-Bick (inquiry chairman) in phase two of his report does what he himself indicates when he looks ahead to phase two.’

Labour criticised the government saying Boris Johnson should have led the debate on the Grenfell Tower report.

The party’s shadow housing secretary John Healey said it is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to take action in response to the fire.

He added: ‘This is a grave and important debate. I welcome the Government time for it but I regret the Prime Minister is not here to lead it.

‘The public inquiry into Grenfell reports to him. It is the Prime Minister’s responsibility.

‘A national disaster on the scale of the dreadful Grenfell Tower fire demands a response, a national response, on a similar scale. This has not happened and that too is the Prime Minister’s responsibility.’

In October, Mr Johnson led a debate on the first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.