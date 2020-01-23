Temtem servers have been fixed as Pokémon MMO hits 90K players in first day

The closest thing to a Pokémon MMO has recovered from its unexpectedly busy launch and is already a major hit on Steam.

Temtem developer Crema claims that the game’s servers are now stable, as the Pokémon style MMO had to cope with unprecedented demand during its first week of early access.

As ever, the more popular an online game is the less likely it is to work, and many players had trouble logging in on Tuesday when the game first launched.

The game has had a peak of almost 32,000 players on Steam, with estimated first day numbers of 90,000. Not bad for an indie game trying to emulate one of the world’s biggest gaming brands.

While Temtem is very similar to Pokémon, in that you’re catching and training a wide range of (mostly) cute critters, the fact that it’s a full MMO (massively multiplayer online) is the reason for its initial success, especially when compared to the very limited online options of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The server problems resulted in people having to wait in queues to get into the game and then lag issues once they did, but even though it was just the first couple of days Crema offered refunds for anyone that wasn’t happy – which is certainly not something many companies would do.

The burgeoning community seem quite understanding though and Crema’s latest update is that they can now safely support up to 27,000 at a time, with that number due to go up over time.

That’s a way off the number one games on Steam, with today’s peak being Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on 714,086 but it’s currently the 21st most popular game, just behind Terraria.

Whether Temtem’s success will last remains to be seen, but hopefully it might at least inspire The Pokémon Company to be a bit more ambitious with their online features in the future.

That might be especially true if Temtem ends up on consoles, which Crema has been planning for ever since the game first hit Kickstarter.

