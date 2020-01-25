temporary-mot-exemptions-issued-as-centre-disruption-continues







Minister: Nichola Mallon

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said drivers affected by disruption at MoT centres will be issued with temporary exemptions from Monday.

Problems continued yesterday with only three of the 17 facilities fully operational following the identification of faults.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said affected customers are eligible for a refund of half of the MoT fee and free test.

Mrs Mallon said appointments would be rescheduled as quickly as possible with priority given to those whose MoT has expired or will expire in the coming days.

“Recognising the disruption caused to people across the north, I have acted today to instruct the DVA (Driver and Vehicle Agency) to urgently work to issue temporary MoT exemptions from Monday for DVA customers affected,” she said.

“This will apply to customers with expired or soon expiring car and light vehicle MoT certificates who have had appointments cancelled due to the ongoing lift fault inspections and repairs under way. Further information will follow from DVA to customers affected.”

Yesterday, it emerged that inspections were to be carried out by contractors and the DVA after cracks were found on vehicle lifts, prompting the cancellation of scores of appointments for safety reasons.