Television viewers must ‘rescan’ to keep receiving these three local channels

Three St. Louis-area television stations — KTVI, WRBU and W50CH — will change frequencies by March 13, and some area viewers will soon have to rescan their televisions to find the updated channels.The change will only affect viewers who use rooftop or indoor antennas. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.The transition is part of a larger move by the Federal Communications Commission to switch nearly 1,000 television stations nationwide to new frequencies.

