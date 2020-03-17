Television Guy: ‘Devs’ and ‘Westworld’ 3.0 put mind over the issue

If showcase gyrations and infection episodes weren’t sufficient to unnerve you, there’s consistently the opportunity that the gadgets we’ve worked for accommodation, drudge, and satisfaction may turn on us. That is the topic of “Westworld” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA), back for a different looking season three.

A long way from the amusement park, we’re in a Los Angeles enlivened by “Sharp edge Runner” and “Minority Report.” Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has deserted her gingham to brandish outfits and perspectives directly out of “La Femme Nikita.”

Much the same as the new arrangement “Devs,” presently spilling its initial three scenes on Hulu, “Westworld” goes up against watchers with inquiries of character, destiny, decision, and fate. This period of “Westworld” doesn’t spell on savagery and comic-book activity. There’s not at all like a weapon using lady gathering armadas of driverless cruisers to dispatch her adversaries.

While the inestimable binds thought about on “Devs” are considerably more inside, both arrangements ponder the control of mass information to make an exceptional cerebrum, strange and obscure even to its controllers and creator(s).

If “Westworld” offers an advanced perspective on Los Angeles, “Devs” marinates the tech ghetto of the San Francisco Bay zone in a determined hipster vibe. The shows are as unmistakable as their soundtracks, and both addictive in their cerebral style.

– Somebody in Showtime’s exposure office has associations! An inadequate six days before the arrival of the ludicrous monetary industry dream “Dark Monday” (10 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), Wall Street arranged its very own Black Monday.

While nothing was amusing about a genuine Dow drop of in excess of 2,000 focuses, “Dark Monday” offers a nostalgic cavort through the 1980s overabundance. Having arranged the 1987 accident, Maurice (Don Cheadle) is on the run, brandishing long hair and a turbo-charged demeanor. Search for a game cast including Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer right now lowdown on the high fund. Not the entirety of the muffles are closet driven; it just appears that way.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

– Scheduled on “an hour” (7 p.m., CBS): New York’s way to deal with the coronavirus; Flint’s water emergency; tests in driverless truck innovation.

– The senator’s decree shocks Jamie on “Stranger” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

– Phoenix has a Democratic discussion (8 p.m., CNN) between previous Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Given worries about coronavirus, this trade will happen without a studio crowd.

– Chadwick Boseman stars in the 2018 adjustment of the Marvel comic “Dark Panther” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-14).

– Things get clingy at Simon’s commitment party on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

– “Universe of Weapons” (9 p.m., Smithsonian) investigates the historical backdrop of gadgets utilized for mass demolition and their effect on society’s advancement.

– A Washington tremor resounds in Kabul on “Country” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

SUNDAY SERIES

Miles overplays a bijou on “God Friended Me” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Youthful voices proliferate on “Minimal Big Shots” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G) … Envious of Bart’s bond with Flanders, Homer coaches Nelson on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Cartwright reveals insight into Alice’s past on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … A shrewd contraption sparkles doubts on “Duncanville” (8: 30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

On two helpings of “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS, TV-14): an adolescent snoop faces peril (9 p.m.); a sham plots a jailbreak (10 p.m.) … The wearing of the green on “Bounce’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Visionary turns into an objective on “Supergirl” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Blossoms for Algernon on “Family Guy” (9: 30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).