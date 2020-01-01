telegraph-transfer-notebook:-napoli-and-ajax-ready-to-move-for-tottenham’s-jan-vertonghen

Napoli and Ajax are ready to move for Jan Vertonghen and tempt Tottenham into selling the Belgium centre-back before losing him on a free transfer in the summer.
The 32-year-old’s deal at Spurs expires in the summer and he can now talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract for next season.
But Napoli are prepared to bring him to Italy in the current January window, after failing with an approach last summer.
Gennaro Gattuso wants a centre-back for the second half of the campaign as he looks to climb the Serie A table following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.
Ajax are also interested in re-signing Vertonghen seven years after selling him to Spurs in a £12million deal.
Vertonghen was a youth-team player at Ajax after starting out in Belgium, with his former club assessing their options at centre-back as Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition.
Vertonghen has been operating at both left-back and centre-back under Jose Mourinho and has been firmly in the Spurs manager’s plans but there has been no breakthrough on contract talks.
Mourinho is looking for defensive cover in the window, regardless of Vertonghen’s future, and also wants back-up for Harry Kane in attack.
Boro close in on Roberts deal
Middlesbrough are hopeful of completing a deal for Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts in the next two days.
The 22-year-old has been on loan at Norwich this season but has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League and one start in the EFL Cup, with Daniel Farke open to allowing him to join another club.
Boro want to make him one of the first signings of the January window with a six-month deal for him to bolster Jonathan Woodgate’s squad as he looks to climb the Championship table.
They are hoping to get a deal for the rest of the season done in the next 48 hours, according to a source at the Riverside.
Woodgate has Britt Assombalonga returning from injury and Ashley Fletcher leading his attack but wants competition for the second half of the campaign.
Roberts had previous loans at Celtic, where he won two Scottish Premiership titles, and Spanish side Girona, but his return to England has not seen him secure regular football. He has two full seasons left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola wants him playing games.
Leeds to tempt Adams with loan
Leeds will push ahead with their pursuit of Southampton forward Ché Adams when Eddie Nketiah leaves Elland Road.
Nketiah has been on loan from Arsenal but has come off the bench for most of his appearances under Marcelo Bielsa, with Bristol City ready to offer him regular starts for the second half of the season.
Adams, 23, is Leeds’ No1 target to replace Nketiah for Bielsa’s push for promotion to the Premier League and they will attempt to move for him despite Southampton wanting to keep him at St Mary’s.
Nottingham Forest are also interested in the former Birmingham player, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season to secure his move to the top flight.
Adams has not scored for Southampton this season but Ralph Hasenhuttl started him over Christmas in the games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace when valuable points were picked up.
Hasenhuttl wants Adams to be part of their survival campaign rather than go on loan, although Leeds still want him and will try to tempt the striker with regular football.