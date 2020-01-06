Home NEWS Telegraph Audio Football Club podcast: Does anyone want to win the FA...

Telegraph Audio Football Club podcast: Does anyone want to win the FA Cup?

On the podcast today, we discuss the FA Cup third round Merseyside Derby and how a very young Liverpool side capped off an exceptional festive period for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, we look at Tranmere’s comeback against Watford, 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham scoring against Newcastle and Jose Mourinho declaring Spurs “in trouble” after a draw against Middlesbrough.

Plus, we analyse the state of play in the Premier League, the January transfer window and a return to league action across Europe after the winter break.

