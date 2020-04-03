tekashi-6ix9ine-to-set-on-a-new-music-venture.-know-the-rapper’s-plans-after-being-released-from-prison

On December 18, 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine finally had a sentencing date after pleading guilty to several federal racketeering and firearms charges and testifying against his former Nine Trey Gangster Bloods associates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released prison early because of the raising coronavirus concerns and will serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. 6ix9ine plead guilty to the charges in February 2018, with the rapper facing a minimum of 47 years in prison for his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. 6ix9ine took a plea-deal as he agreed to testify against his former crew and cooperate with the feds.

6ix9ine was one of hip hop’s fastest rising stars with multi-Platinum selling tracks like Gumbo and Fifi, but now he may have an uphill battle if he wants to regain that same momentum in his rap career post-prison. One of the biggest issues 6ix9ine faces, once he’s released from prison, is safety as six6ix9ine nine may face retaliation for his testimony. Since he’s reportedly chosen to skip witness protection, he will likely have to rely on 24/7 security to protect himself and his family, the mother of his child has voiced her concerns over her safety following his testimony.

The Brooklyn rapper may have restrictions on travel and international touring, in addition to asking the court’s permission to take certain shows. 6ix9ine has to become a law-abiding rapper, and may even have to change his persona, if that happens, there will likely be no more brash visuals and shout outs to gang life. It’ll be interesting to see how his career plays out, now that the rapper has been released from prison. 10K Projects offered 6ix9ine, a new $10 million deal while he was behind bars. The deal is for two albums, one in English and another in Spanish.

If 6ix9ine has proven anything during his rap career, it’s that he’s confident in his music, and what he’s bringing to the table. People love to see someone changing their lives around for good and it remains to be seen if he can make that magic happen again.