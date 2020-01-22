tekashi-6ix9ine-pictured-wearing-‘prison-overalls’-for-first-time-since-sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been pictured wearing what appears to be prison overalls in a new photo, just as a judge denied his request for house arrest.

The Gummo rapper was sentenced to 24 months in prison with supervised release last month on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, drug trafficking and firearms offences.

It’s reported that Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, had applied to be able to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest but the judge dismissed his request.

The rapper’s girlfriend Jade reacted to the news by sharing a photo of them together on Instagram.

It appears to show the couple posing in prison with Tekashi wearing a white prison-issued jumpsuit and trainers. His famous rainbow-coloured hair, worn in braids, has now faded to reveal his natural dark hue with just the tips that are blonde.

In the caption, Jade wrote: ‘They kidnapped you, they had sex with the mother of your child, they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you,’ in reference to claims made during Tekashi’s trial about members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

She continued: ‘If you snitch, for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch, you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it.’

Continuing to support the incarcerated rapper, Jade stated: ‘This st is so fd up …. LMFAOOO they can’t break you , no one understands why people still love you and support you.’

Jade went on to list some accomplishments from Tekashi’s short-lived music career: ‘PLATINUM 8X GOLD AND YOU HAD NO FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START OFF YOUR CAREER YOU TOLD EVERYONE SUCK YOUR DK !!! THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY #FREE YOU [sic].’

According to The Blast, the judge issued his decision on the request for house arrest this week and said: ‘As the Court’s extended discussion at the December 18, 2019, sentencing proceeding reflects, the Court’s determination was, and is, that a 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case.

‘A shorter sentence would disserve the assembled factors, including that Mr Hernandez’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his crimes.’

The ruling continued: ‘A modification of Mr Hernandez’s sentence along the lines that he proposes, which would eliminate the remaining prison component of his sentence in favour of lesser forms of confinement, would similarly be insufficient to respect the (those) factors.’

In the legal documents, the judge also noted that the Court ‘recognises’ there may be ‘security and related considerations’ that have resulted in his ‘private placement in a private jail’. This includes the fact he may not be able to take advantage of particular ‘opportunities and programmes’ as other inmates.

‘The Court was mindful of this in fashioning Mr Hernandez’s 24-month sentence,’ it said.

It’s reported that Tekashi could be released as soon as this summer due to time already served.





