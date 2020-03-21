tekashi-6ix9ine-hit-with-$150-million-lawsuit-due-to-revenge-shooting



Source: InsideEdition.com

In a new $150 million lawsuit against Tekashi 6ix9ine, it was claimed that the rapper’s urge to get revenge on his gang associates cost a woman dearly. Page Six picked up on the court documents in which the woman, named as Jane Doe in the docs, accused Tekashi of ordering a hit on Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members.

According to Jane Doe in the suit, Daniel Hernandez, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, found out about the aforementioned gang’s plans to shoot a music video at the Smurf Village complex in Brooklyn, New York City, on the 16th of July, 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine supposedly ordered an individual to either assault or murder the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members responsible for the kidnapping and robbing. The plaintiff claims that as a consequence of the rapper’s order, she was shot in the foot by a stray bullet, causing her to fall and hurt her back.

As a result of her injuries, the woman lost her job at the Century 21 department store and also missed out on her chance to apply to the New York City Police Department Academy.

As it was previously reported, the 23-year-old was kidnapped and robbed on the 22nd of July, approximately six days after the purported shooting went down.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was easily one of the most talked-about cases last year when he ratted out his former gang associates to the federal government in exchange for shorter prison time.

In December, Tekashi was slapped with a 24-month sentence in jail, but much of the sentence had already been served due to staying behind bars during the trial. Regardless, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s cooperation with the authorities saved him considerable time in the big house.

Prosecutors during the case asked the judge to take it easy on him because of his cooperation as a “stellar witness.” This past year, Hernandez’s former associate Anthony “Harv” Ellison was convicted on serious charges including kidnapping and racketeering conspiracy.



Post Views:

0





