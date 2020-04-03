tekashi-6ix9ine-granted-early-release-from-prison-due-to-coronavirus-fears

Tekashi 6IX9INE performs at Made in America Music Festival on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Arik McArthur/FilmMagic)

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison.

The controversial rapper (Daniel Hernandez) who was serving a two-year sentence for racketeering convictions while under protective custody at a private prison in Queens, NY was released because his asthma puts him at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

“The judge granted the motion basically because of the virus that’s ravaging our nation,” an attorney for the Brooklyn-born emcee told the LA Times. “In prison, you can’t practice isolation or containment; it’s just not feasible.”

The 23-year-old will serve the remaining four months of his sentence from home and will wear an ankle monitoring device.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times in this nation. It presents a clear and present danger to free society for reasons that need no elaboration. COVID-19 presents a heightened risk for incarcerated defendants like Mr. Hernandez with respiratory ailments such as asthma,” Judge Engelmayer wrote of his decision.

“The Centers for Disease Control warns that persons with asthma are at high risk of serious illness if they contract the disease. Further, the crowded nature of municipal jails such as the facility in which Mr. Hernandez is housed present an outsize risk that the COVID-19 contagion, once it gains entry, will spread. And, realistically, a high-risk inmate who contracts the virus while in prison will face challenges in caring for himself.”

In January, the same judge denied the Tekashi’s request for home confinement and ruled that it is “necessary in this case” for the rapper to remain behind bars to “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

At the time, attorneys fro Tekashi 6ix9ine insisted he was in danger and feared for his life after testifying against several known gang members.