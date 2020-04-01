tekashi-6ix9ine-could-be-released-from-prison-any-day-now-due-to-coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be a free man very VERY soon, and it’s all thanks to the coronavirus.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the judge in the rapper’s case is reportedly considering an early release.

Last month, Tekashi’s legal team requested that he serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence at home, citing concerns over his health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper claims he suffers from severe asthma and could die if he catches the disease. He also pointed out that prison isn’t exactly the best place to “social distance” because of the confined spaces and close quarters.

The judge denied that initial request because the court lacked the legal authority to make the decision.

Inner City Press tweeted this morning that the Bureau of Prisons rejected the request because they claim 6ix9ine wasn’t in their custody and was instead in the custody of the U.S. Marshals serving his time at a private facility.

Now, Manhattan Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer is saying that he’s inclined to release 69 pending the U.S. Attorney’s opposition.

According to Inner City Press, federal officials have until 5 p.m. Wednesday (Apr. 1) to deny the judge’s legal authority to release 6ix9ine.

Looks like 69 will get out: “The Court directs that the Government respond by 5 pm. The parties are advised that, provided the Court has authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so (Signed by Judge Engelmayer on 4/1/2020) https://t.co/w6H2iih69r

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

It’s definitely complicated. It’s that Judge Engelmayer first turned 69 down because his lawyer hadn’t asked BOP to be released & been rejected. Now that has happened and Judge says he is inclined to release 69, pending the US Attorney’s 5 pm filing opposing it https://t.co/6wwzx4cYZZ

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

Judge Engelmayer has given US until 5 pm to make a filing but has ruled, “provided that the Court has the legal authority to grant the relief sought… it intends to do so.” Since Judge E already considered his legal authority, seems to indicate he’ll release 69 https://t.co/GhLHm6PuXc

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

Dawn Florio, one of Tekashi’s attorneys, also confirmed with XXL that the rapper could be released from prison “any day now”—even as soon as today.

The magazine obtained a copy of Judge Engelmayer’s order, and it’s clear that Tekashi 69 will be released from prison unless the prosecutors in his case can somehow get the judge to change his mind.

The judge wrote in his order:

The Court has received an application from counsel for Daniel Hernandez, Dkt. 445, representing that the Bureau of Prisons has now denied his request for compassionate relief and that the Court’s review under 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c) of his application to convert the balance of his term of imprisonment to a term of home confinement is now administratively proper. The Court directs that the Government respond by no later than 5 p.m. today. The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so

SO ORDERED.

In other words … Tekashi 6ix9ine will most likely be released from prison after 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Apr. 1).