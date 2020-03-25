tekashi-69’s-coronavirus-driven-request-to-serve-his-sentence-at-home-has-reportedly-been-denied

A lot of people are worried about the coronavirus, and that includes Tekashi 69. It was reported earlier this week that the rapper had requested to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home due to fears of contracting the virus, which could be especially harmful to Tekashi due to pre-existing health issues. Now TMZ notes that this request has apparently been denied.

The rejection doesn’t appear to have been at the judge’s discretion, though. Legal documents note that the judge said he doesn’t actually have the legal authority to grant that kind of request, but noted that it might be useful to file the request with the Bureau Of Prisons. Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ he might follow that advice because the judge’s decision “is a strong recommendation to the BOP to release him immediately.”

In Lazzaro’s original letter, he expressed concern about Tekashi’s health, saying that a case of COVID-19 could be real danger to the rapper due to his asthma, while also noting that Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.

Tekashi also tried to get our of prison earlier this year, when he requested to serve his sentence on house arrest or in a halfway house, but that request was also denied.