tekashi-69-has-reportedly-requested-an-early-prison-release-due-to-coronavirus-concerns

A couple weeks ago, it was revealed that Tekashi 69’s release date has been set for August. That’s only a few months away now, but that might not be soon enough for Tekashi: The rapper is reportedly trying to get out of prison before then due to the coronavirus and the health issues it could potentially cause him.

TMZ notes that Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge on Sunday night, in which he expresses concerns about Tekashi’s health, saying that a case of COVID-19 could be serious to the rapper due to his asthma. The letter also notes that Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment, and that he was not allowed to see a doctor in prison despite recent complaints about experiencing shortness of breath.

This isn’t the first time Tekashi has tried to get out of prison: Earlier this year, he requested to serve his sentence on house arrest or in a halfway house, but that request was denied. Meanwhile, he is also facing a pair of lawsuits: One from Fashion Nova for $2.25 million, and one for ordering a hit on a former associate, Shane “Snow Billy” Hardy.