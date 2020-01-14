tejasvi-surya-distributes-guides-to-address-students’-“poor-performance”

Tejasvi Surya, the youngest BJP MP, is known to be very active on social media.

New Delhi:

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya today distributed copies of Sanjeevini guides to address the “poor performance” of students in Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam in his constituency Bengaluru South.

Sharing pictures with the students, he tweeted, “We wish to address poor performance of Bengaluru South in SSLC exams under BEST project to help students perform better. We are now distributing free copies of Sanjeevini Guides to all schools identified under project.”

“We distributed 200 copies at National High School today,” he added.

Mr Surya, the youngest BJP MP, is known to be very active on social media, and regularly comments and shares his opinions on topics concerning the state and his constituency.

On Monday, the 29-year-old leader tried to calm down panicked depositors of a co-operative bank in Bengaluru after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted the bank from doing business with immediate effect and capped withdrawal limit at Rs 35,000.

“I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern,” he had tweeted.

Mr Surya made his political debut in 2019 general election and defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad by a massive margin of over three lakh votes, becoming the youngest MP to represent the BJP in the parliament.