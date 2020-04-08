tejasswi-prakash-surprised-with-fans-creating-tevin-hashtag;-clarifies-she-actually-is-not-dating-shivin!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11: 00 [IST]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 began with a bang. The viewers come in love with the show, all because of the dangerous and challenging stunts, and interesting line-up of celebrity contestants. The show has been among the top five shows on the TRP chart since it began. As we earlier revealed, fans are loving Tejasswi host and Prakash, Rohit Shetty’s bond. Also, they are going crazy seeing the actress and her co-contestant Shivin Narang’s bond. Actually, they will have also created TeVin hashtag and Tejasswi is surprised a comparable. The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, “I must say i have no idea what bond has fans seen between us. Yes, he could be an excellent friend. That’s it. But you’ll find nothing a lot more than that. Everyone is asking me and my friends are asking easily am dating him even. I’m not dating him. I thought they’re reacting seeing our friendship. However now if they’re saying that I’m having an affair then needless to say I will react.” Tejasswi further added that she bonded with Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Amruta, Dharmesh and the rest of the contestants of the show aswell. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress revealed that her journey on the stunt-based reality show was great and fun. Tejasswi added that she actually is pleased with what she’s done on the show and what the show has directed at her. She further added that although she couldn’t win the show, she doesn’t regret carrying it out. Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s Tejasswi Prakash Bags Rohit Shetty’s First Marathi Venture