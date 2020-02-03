Teens attack, rob homeless man at Maplewood Metrolink stop, police say

MAPLEWOOD — Two 16-year-old boys from St. Louis attacked and robbed a homeless man outside the Maplewood-Manchester Metrolink station, police said Monday.The 56-year-old was attacked on the sidewalk on the north side of Manchester Road about 7 p.m. Saturday, Maplewood police Lt. John LeClerc said. The teens approached the man from behind as he was walking to the station, threw him to the ground and kicked and punched him, LeClerc said.The teens then dug through the man’s pockets and stole his wallet, which contained about $40, he said.The pair ran off but an officer later saw them getting on a southbound Metrolink train, LeClerc said. Police caught them at the station in Shrewsbury, where they were sitting on a bus, he said. Police recovered the money. The victim suffered minor injuries, LeClerc said.The teens are being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center accused of second-degree robbery, LeClerc said.

