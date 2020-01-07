teenagers-‘gave-each-other-fist-bump-after-stabbing-victim,-18,-to-death’

Two teenagers ‘were so pleased with themselves after stabbing an 18-year-old to death’ that they gave each other a fist bump, a court has heard.

William Haines, 18, and a 17-year-old youth are on trial accused of the murder of Yusuf Mohamed outside a convenience store in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on the evening of June 26 last year.

Both defendants were carrying very large knives, the Old Bailey heard.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones said that Mr Mohamed had been walking in Uxbridge Road with friends when he was targeted ‘for no obvious reason’ by the defendants.

They are alleged to have crossed the road towards Yusuf, who had ‘no time to run away or do anything to protect himself’.

Mr Jones said Yusuf stood ‘no chance’.

The court heard that Haines attacked Yusuf first, acting in a ‘brutally efficient’ manner, stabbing him with a 6.3in knife which he thrust into his chest, ‘right up to the hilt’.

Mr Jones said that the younger defendant ‘obviously wanted his own piece of the action’ and got a knife out of his rucksack.

He told the jury: ‘Seeing Yusuf collapse to the floor, and as Yusuf desperately tried to retreat, crawling backwards on his elbows, (the youth) took out his own knife and followed him, stabbing him in the leg as he lay defenceless.

‘As the two young men ran away, tucking their knives back out of sight, you will see on CCTV, they gave each other a fist bump as if you say “Well done us”.

Mr Mohamed died later the same night despite the efforts of medics.

The court heard that the prosecution had found no reason for the killing.

Jurors were shown ‘distressing’ footage of the attack on Mr Mohamed outside the Intercontinental Foods shop.

They were also shown images of his alleged killers giving each other a fist bump afterwards.

The youth was shown on CCTV trying repeatedly to stab Mr Mohamed in the thigh, causing a 5in (13cm) deep wound, the jury was told.

Moments after the killing, he was shown throwing away his rucksack containing a knife, the court heard.

Mr Emlyn Jones said a police dog called Yomper Bear later retrieved it from bushes.

Forensic testing confirmed that Mr Mohamed’s blood was on the blade and the youth’s DNA was on the bag.

Four days later, another dog, being walked by its owner in Wormholt Park, went into bushes and came out carrying a bloody ‘Rambo’ hunting knife in a sheath – the second alleged murder weapon.

On Monday, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Mohamed and having a knife, the court was told.

Haines accepted being the person in the CCTV footage, but claims he could not remember the incident in the video, having ‘had a drink’.

Both defendants deny murder.

Haines, from Acton, west London, also denies possessing a knife.