Teenager’s desperate bid to raise £300,000 for cancer treatment nears target

A teenage girl has created a viral fundraiser in a bid to send her best friend to the US for revolutionary cancer treatment.

Lillie Cotgrove came up with the idea of ‘The One Pound Warriors’ Facebook group in which people donate at least a quid.

The grassroots fundraiser has now been backed by a host of celebrities, including Rachel Riley, Alfie Allen and Steven Gerrard, and is nearing its £300,000 target.

Lillie’s best friend Lily Wythe was diagnosed with an aggressive malignant brainstem tumour called Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma H3 K27MK.

It is a tumour of the central nervous system that affects sight, hearing, speech, swallow, breathing and heart rate and has an average survival of eight to 12 months.

Lily, 13, has undergone radiotherapy but the family are pinning their hopes on a clinical trial in Seattle, USA.

The family created a GoFundMe page and Lillie, of Benfleet, Essex, also set up a crowdfunder to help.

Lily’s mum Diane Wythe spoke of how blown away they were by the success of the two appeals, which combined have raised over £250,000 and the help continues to flood in.

Diane said: ‘We started crowdfunding and by Thursday of last week the total stood at £78,000.

‘Since Lillie’s One Pound Warriors kicked in, the fundraising has gone crazy. Lily is blown away by it all. She can’t believe that we’re nearly there.’

Lily’s parents, Diane and Martin, first spotted she was ill when she became unusually anxious on their family holiday to Spain.

Lily was initially told she was suffering from hormonal migraines but further tests and an MRI scan revealed a brainstem tumour.

The family, of Eastwood, Essex, then received the heartbreaking news from Great Ormond Street hospital that the condition was likely to be terminal.

Treatment has left Lily unable to use the left side of her body and has had to learn to eat and walk again.

But rather than taking advice to ‘go home and make memories,’ the family have vowed to fly their daughter to America for immunotherapy treatment.

The couple faced a race against time to raise an eye-watering £300,000 for an experimental Car-T treatment, which starts in March.

Diane, a beautician, said: ‘We need to get Lily on a clinical trial as there is nothing more the NHS can do apart from one more dose of radiotherapy.

‘We are extremely positive people I couldn’t leave it there, I had to find people who had survived it and other options.

‘We are not giving up, any parent would do the same.’

The Car-T treatment, which could completely remove the cancer, works by taking a patient’s white blood cells and programming them to specifically target a tumour.

In Lily’s case the supercharged cells would be pumped directly into her brain stem to target the cancerous region and uses the body’s own systems to fight disease.

It has been used in the UK to treat leukaemia, but it has not been trialled for brain cancers.

Calling for more funding for research Diane said: ‘The NHS needs to do more as there is something like one per cent of funding that goes to this type of brain tumour.

‘They are underfunded but it is disappointing that they don’t offer an immunotherapy on the NHS.

‘Everyone has been fantastic and we have probably dealt with some of the highest trained people – it’s nothing on them personally.

‘They are extremely underfunded and there’s not enough knowledge about Lily’s cancer.’

To visit the One Pound Warrior appeal see here and the gofundme page is here.

Donations from both appeals go to Lily’s family for brain cancer treatment.