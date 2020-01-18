teenager-told-she-was-lucky-to-have-her-sight-after-lash-extensions-were-glued-to-the-inside-of-her-eyelid

Lainey Palmer, 19, was told she was lucky to still have her sight after a dodgy lash extension treatment.

Lainey, a horseriding teacher from Brentwood, says a trainee lash technician who offered the extensions for free when she volunteered as a model glued the lashes to the inside of her eye.

She claims it felt like her eyes were being scratched with needles and her real lashes were so damaged nothing could save them.

The teenager is sharing her story to warn others of the dangers of cut-price deals and freebies.

Lainey said: ‘I saw an advert on Facebook that a trainee was looking for a model to do classic eyelashes.

‘I got there and had a patch test and had a reaction to the glue so they said they would use another glue, but I’m not confident they did because it was stinging.

‘She was pinching my eyes really hard and I said it was really hurting me.

‘I had to tell her to stop three times because it was so painful.

‘When I went to the doctors and they told me I was lucky to keep my eyesight I was so shocked, but the pain was just taking over.

‘I will never go with a trainee again and I have told people close to me to never go with a trainee.’

Lainey claims she had to ask the technician to stop the treatment as it became so painful, before the salon’s management offered to remove the lashes.

She declined as she was in too much pain and after checking the lashes when she got home, was horrified to find they were glued to her actual waterline.

Lainey said: ‘She didn’t even finish them. It was so sore, I couldn’t let her. It was agony.

‘At that point I didn’t want anyone else touching my eyes I was in that much pain so I said I’d go home and come back the next day when they’d calmed down to have them taken off but it was getting worse.

‘I knew it wasn’t right.

‘I went to the bathroom when I got home to try and wash them off and I could see they were stuck to the inside of my eye.

‘My eyes felt like they were being scratched with little needles. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

‘Even my boyfriend, Reece, knew it wasn’t right and he’s a boy.’

Lainey called the NHS 111 number, who advised her to go straight to the hospital where her eyes were washed to rinse out any remaining glue.

Doctors told her she was lucky her eyeballs were only scratched and that her eyesight wasn’t damaged permanently.

Lainey was discharged after treatment but she needed two days off work to get over the botched procedure.

After hours of trying to massage the lashes off, Lainey says she couldn’t handle the pain any longer and ripped them from her waterline.

She said: ‘The next day they blew up like balloons. I had to take two days off work.

‘I was in so much pain. I got them off after about three hours and it’s lucky that I did.

‘I haven’t had eyelashes on since and I used to have them on all the time.

‘My eyes are still very sensitive now. Where my eyelashes, sit, when it’s cold or windy, gets really sore.

‘They still haven’t grown back properly.

‘I used to have nice long lashes and they’ve gone, they’re really short and will never grow back.’

