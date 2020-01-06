teenager-survives-stabbing-then-is-hit-by-bus-on-way-to-hospital

Two teenagers have been rushed to hospital after their moped crashed with a bus in Croydon, south London, overnight.

Police said they were called to St James Road at 12.44am where both boys were found with serious injuries.

The pair are understood to have been on their way to hospital at the time of the collision.

A police source said one of the teenagers had been stabbed in the leg and his friend was taking him to A&E on the moped.

They crashed en route after pulling into the path of the bus, the source said.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: ‘Officers remain at the scene in St James Road, Croydon, following the incident which police were called to at 12.44am on Monday, 6 January.

‘The teenage boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries and we await updates on their condition.

‘There are diversions in place as officers carry out enquiries.’

St James Road remains closed this morning with some bus routes being diverted away from the area.

No arrests have been made, police said.