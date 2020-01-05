teenager-stabbed-to-death-just-yards-from-hospital-entrance

A teenager has been stabbed to death just yards from a hospital.

Officers found the teenager with a stab wound to his chest on Saturday night and gave him emergency first aid before paramedics arrived.

It’s also thought off-duty medical staff tried to help the youngster.

He was taken the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police and forensic teams are still at the scene on the upmarket estate in Wexham, Buckinghamshire, where they have recovered a weapon.

They also have the victim’s clothes which were cut from him so paramedics could carry out life-saving treatment.

The stabbing is the second in Britain this week after an Algerian delivery driver was stabbed to death in North London on January 3.