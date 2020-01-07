teenager-stabbed-near-kennington-tube-station-in-london

A male believed to be a teenager has been stabbed this evening in south London.

Police said a crime scene is in place on De Laune Street near Kennington tube station, where the victim was found just after 5pm.

He has been taken to hospital and officers are awaiting an update on his condition.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police asked anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5309/07JAN.