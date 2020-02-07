Teenager 'shot in head while rapping on Facebook Live' in New York

The latest headlines in your inbox

A teenager was reportedly shot in the head while rapping on Facebook Live.

Jeremiah Dickey, 19, was killed at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue, near his home in Brooklyn, New York.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a phone call. They found Mr Dickey unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot to his head.

“I just miss my son,” Debra Dickey, Jeremiah’s mother, told CNN. “I shouldn’t have to be sitting here sobbing while they’re still out there running free.”

“This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones,” a Facebook company spokesperson said.

In a now removed Facebook Live video, CNN reported that the teenager can be seen rapping along to a song inside a car for 35 seconds.

After he takes a quick look around, five gunshots can be heard.

The NYPD told the news channel that they don’t know anything about the video. The investigation is ongoing.