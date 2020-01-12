teenager-narrowly-missed-schoolchidren-during-high-speed-police-chase-in-stolen-car







Police recover a stolen car following a pursuit ending in the Leeson Street area of west Belfast on January 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A teenager narrowly missed a group of schoolchildren during a high speed chase with police in a stolen car.

The details emerged as a 17-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today on 11 charges.

They include stealing a vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle and property as well as dangerous driving, driving without a license and insurance.

Opposing bail, a police officer told the court that on Friday morning a man started his car outside his east Belfast home and left it running to defrost the windows.

The owner then went back into his house where he heard a screeching sound and when he went outside his car was gone.

Around 20 minutes later the car was spotted at Tate’s Avenue in the south of the city and officers from the specialist Auto Crime Team were radioed and gave chase.

The officer told the court the speeds involved ranged between 30mph and 60mph, with the teen allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and mounting the kerb.