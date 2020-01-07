teenager-gets-suspended-sentence-after-conviction-for-lying-about-gang-rape

A British teenager convicted by a judge in Cyprus of lying about being gang raped in Ayia Napa has been given a suspended prison sentence and is expected to be able to go home to the UK.

The woman, 19, was met by women’s rights groups chanting ‘we believe you’ as she entered Famagusta District Court in Paralimni today.

It is understood the judge handed down a four-month prison sentence suspended for three years.

Her lawyers, who say she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and needs urgent medical attention, had asked Judge Michalis Papathanasiou to consider a suspended prison sentence after she was convicted of public mischief last week.

She was given hope of being allowed to go home following sentencing after it was reported she may be pardoned by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades if given an immediate prison sentence.

It is now understood that the pardon is not needed.

The teenager’s family earlier said they feared for her mental health if she were to be sent back to prison and hoped she would be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible.

The teenager claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was charged, while the young men, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested over the incident, were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman spent around a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

She maintains she was raped after having consensual sex with one of the Israelis but forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.

The case hinged on a retraction statement signed by the teenager following hours of questioning alone and without legal representation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has raised concerns over the treatment of the teenager with the Cypriot authorities after her conviction provoked outrage in Cyprus and the UK.

