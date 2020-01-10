teenager-discovers-new-planet-on-day-3-of-nasa-internship 

The best most teenagers hope for from a summer internship is some work experience, beer money and perhaps a good future reference.

Wolf Cukier, a 17-year-old high school student from New York, went a step further. He discovered a planet.

Mr Cukier was on only his third day as an intern at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center when he made the find.

He had been trawling through satellite images flagged by members of the public where the brightness of a star seemed to temporarily dip.

Then he spotted something different. An object appeared to be moving in front of the star, blocking its light. It turned out to be a planet.

“That’s what I noticed at first,” Mr Cukier explained to CBS New York. “It was like, oh … there’s something here that was cool.”

Flagging what he saw to seniors, over the coming days his more experienced colleagues grew in confidence that Mr Cukier was right – he had found a planet.