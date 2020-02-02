teenager-dead-and-woman,-22,-seriously-ill-after-taking-mdma-in-leamington

The latest headlines in your inbox

A teenager has died and a 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after taking MDMA in Leamington, police have said.

Warwickshire Police said the 19-year-old became seriously ill at The Assembly on Spencer Street and later died in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill said the force’s “thoughts are with the family of the teenager”.

He said specialist officers are currently supporting them.

More follows…

