teenager-convicted-of-lying-over-gang-rape-could-still-realise-dream-of-joining-the-police

The British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus could still fulfil her dream of training to be a police officer despite being given a four-month suspended prison sentence.
Senior police officials said a criminal conviction did not automatically disqualify an applicant and any decision would depend on the age and nature of the offence.
Although the offence was serious in potentially perverting the course of justice, police forces did make exceptions once all the “full and confidential” information provided during a recruitment selection process had been considered, said a police spokesman.
“As long as an applicant is honest about their convictions that they have, then you can still be considered,” he said.
The 19-year-old girl from Derbyshire planned to join the police after going to university to study criminology and fears the case may have wrecked her dream, her grandfather told The Daily Telegraph.
He said: “Her passion was to have a career with the police. She is only just 19 and wanted to study first. She’s gutted the whole sorry episode may have put an end to that.”
The teenager and her family say she retracted her initial statement that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis after being put under immense pressure by Cypriot detectives. No part of the seven-hour questioning was recorded by the police, and no lawyer or family member was present.
The grandfather said: “I know she is innocent, our whole family knows she is innocent. She is a victim and she has the unwavering support of all of us and her many friends. We can’t really get it that she’s been found guilty. It doesn’t make sense.”
He said his granddaughter had been suffering from severe post traumatic stress disorder brought on by a fall from her horse three months before going to Cyprus and had worsened by the six-month legal ordeal.
“The family want to get her proper treatment. While she is pretty strong mentally and physically and coping reasonably well under the circumstances we fear with all this added stress the illness will take its toll,” he added.
She remains a convicted criminal because the suspended sentence meant a pledge by Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades to pardon her if she was jailed never materialised.
However, her family are prepared to take the case up to the European Court of Human Rights to clear her name. They plan to file her appeal this week but her legal team hope Mr Anastasiades will still step in.
National and local advertising campaigns are currently underway in a bid to recruit the 20,000 extra officers promised by Boris Johnson in the next three years.
To achieve the net increase, it is estimated forces could have to recruit more than 40,000 to compensate for retiring officers and others leaving the service.
Every single police force in England and Wales has been allocated an uplift in the first year when an extra 60,000 officers will be recruited, funded by an additional £750 million.