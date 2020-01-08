teenager-convicted-of-lying-over-gang-rape-could-still-realise-dream-of-joining-the-police

The British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus could still fulfil her dream of training to be a police officer despite being given a four-month suspended prison sentence.

Senior police officials said a criminal conviction did not automatically disqualify an applicant and any decision would depend on the age and nature of the offence.

Although the offence was serious in potentially perverting the course of justice, police forces did make exceptions once all the “full and confidential” information provided during a recruitment selection process had been considered, said a police spokesman.

“As long as an applicant is honest about their convictions that they have, then you can still be considered,” he said.

The 19-year-old girl from Derbyshire planned to join the police after going to university to study criminology and fears the case may have wrecked her dream, her grandfather told The Daily Telegraph.

He said: “Her passion was to have a career with the police. She is only just 19 and wanted to study first. She’s gutted the whole sorry episode may have put an end to that.”

The teenager and her family say she retracted her initial statement that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis after being put under immense pressure by Cypriot detectives. No part of the seven-hour questioning was recorded by the police, and no lawyer or family member was present.