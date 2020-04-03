🔥Teenager charged after pig's head dumped on police officer's car🔥

A teenager has been charged after a pig’s head was left on a female police officer’s car in south-west London.

Tye Farrar, 19, was charged with a public order offence over the incident in Hackbridge accused of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.

The pig’s head was found on the car of a British Transport Police (BTP) officer on Thursday morning.

A BTP spokesman said: “We are aware of a Metropolitan Police investigation into an incident in Hackbridge yesterday morning (2 April).

“A 19-year-old man has now been charged with a public order offence.

“We will be supporting the victim, a serving BTP officer, throughout, and offering any assistance as would be usual in such a case.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene just after 6.10am on Thursday.

Farrar, from Cheam, was granted bail and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 30.