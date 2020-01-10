teenager,-17,-arrested-after-double-stabbing-near-london-station

Two young men are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing in east London as violent crime continues to plague the capital.

Police have arrested a teenager, 17, on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, 19 and another, 23, were rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds.

The incident happened near Forest Lane station shortly before midnight on Thursday.

One witness said he saw a group of young people with Rambo knives ‘the size of your forearm’ and believes the men were knifed after a car chase.

Scotland Yard said a Section 60 order, allowing officers to search anyone they suspect of carrying an offensive weapon, was in effect.

A spokesperson said the victims were in serious but stable condition this morning.

The stabbing came hours after an 18-year-old man was knifed in the leg in Walthamstow.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but his injuries were later confirmed to be non life-threatening.

Last week, Met police launched their first murder investigation of the year after a Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed near Finsbury Park.

It led to calls for greater protections for moped riders and sparked fears knife crime would continue to soar in 2020.

Last year, the capital recorded its highest murder toll since records began.

148 people were killed, over half as a result of knife crime.

The victims included a woman who was eight months pregnant and her baby, who was delivered at the scene but died later in hospital.