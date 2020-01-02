teenager-(16)-among-three-to-appear-in-court-over-stabbing-of-man-in-derry-flat







The three defendants appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court.

A 16-year-old boy was among three people to appear in court charged with offences linked to the stabbing of a man at a block of flats in Londonderry.

Jonathan Desmond Gibson (30), who is unemployed and from Crawford Square, is jointly charged with the boy, a looked after child in the care of the Western Health Trust, with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They are also jointly charged with possessing a knife with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

It relates to an incident in the Great James Street on Tuesday night.

Also before Londonderry Magistrates Court was Nikita Brogan (22), who lives in the same block of flats where the incidents allegedly occurred.

She is charged with assisting offenders by allegedly using tissues and a spray can to clean up blood at the scene.

Opposing bail, a police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that the victim also lived in the same block of flats.

He said CCTV footage from inside the flats complex showed a total of three attempts to stab the victim in the back, four attempts to stab him in the left leg and three attempts to slash him in the face.

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained one stab wound to his back which punctured his lung, one to his left leg and two slashes to his face.

The officer said police were alerted to the scene by an ambulance crew, who treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Altnagelvin Hospital.

When police arrived they arrested the two males as they attempted to walk away from the flats complex.

Inside the complex they found the victim sitting in his flat bleeding profusely from stab wounds.

The police witness said CCTV footage from inside the complex showed the defendant Gibson armed with a knife and attacking the victim on three occasions.

It also showed the juvenile defendant punching the victim as well as the defendant Brogan cleaning up pools of blood.

The footage also showed the victim holding a hammer throughout the incident.

The detective constable said the footage showed the defendant Gibson engaging in three stabbing motions as he chased the victim up three flights of stairs. He said Gibson had taken part in three separate frenzied attacks on the victim.

During police interview the defendant Gibson said he had acted in self-defence after the victim had threatened all three defendants with the hammer.

The defendant Gibson also identified himself on the CCTV footage.

The District Judge remanded all three in custody to separate dates later this month and he said he did not want to hear “anything more about self defence”.

He added: “This man Gibson was certainly the prime mover in this incident. He is the person who actually did the stabbing.”

Mr McElholm said he knew the victim to be a vulnerable man.

He said he also knew that the defendant Gibson, who has been diagnosed with three mental health issues, had stopped taking his medication before the incident “probably because of something he read on Google posted by some lunatic”.

